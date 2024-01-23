Homeowners harmed by contractors awarded almost $400K through recovery fund

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Contractors Board awarded 24 homeowners who were "financially harmed" by licensed contractors a total of $394,068 in Residential Recovery Funds.

Among those represented at the meeting, nearly half had paid for work that was never performed by S&E Contracting Inc. license #85711 DBA Made in the Shade, a contractor who lost his license last September, according to NSCB.

"When homeowners hire a licensed contractor, there is an expectation that the contractor will fulfill its obligations in accordance with the law and the construction contract,” stated NSCB Executive Officer Margi Grein. “The Residential Recovery Fund is one of the greatest resources we have in place to provide a financial remedy when a licensed contractor fails to uphold their responsibilities at a cost to the consumer.”

One homeowner, Anne Martz, shared with the board that she paid a total of $8,750 for a patio cover, but the licensee never showed up to do the work.

“It’s been a nightmare. The fact that the Contractors Board revoked their license, so they won’t be able to do this to anyone else in the state of Nevada and also reimbursed us from the Residential Recovery Fund is huge,” said Martz.

The fund was formed by the Nevada Legislature in 1999, and it has awarded approximately $15 million to harmed homeowners since its inception. Homeowners are eligible to submit a claim to the fund if they own and occupy a single-family residence where work is performed and suffered a financial loss by the contractor within four years of the date of the contract. Claims can also be submitted if homeowners have obtained a judgment in civil court, which had not been paid by the contractor within two years of issuance.

The Contractors Board is reminding homeowners to only hire licensed contractors, obtain a minimum of three bids, never pay in cash, and always pay close attention to the terms of the contract.

For more information, visit the Nevada State Contractors Board website at www.nscb.nv.gov.