UPDATE: No obvious signs of trauma on woman found in dumpster

Joyce Lupiani
7:03 AM, Dec 25, 2017
12:58 PM, Dec 25, 2017

A woman's body was found on Sunday in a trash bin near Viking and McLeod Drive. Breaking news.

KTNV

UPDATE DEC. 25: Police say that no obvious signs of trauma were visible on body of woman found in dumpster on Sunday afternoon. A homeless person was looking for recyclables when the body was discovered. The coroner will determine cause of death. 

ORIGINAL STORY

A woman's body was found in a trash bin by a homeless person on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported at 4:29 p.m. The trash bin was located at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Viking Road.

Police are investigating. The Clark County coroner will release the deceased's name and age after relatives have been notified. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top