HomeAid Southern Nevada donates baby supplies to nonprofits

HomeAid Southern Nevada (HomeAid), the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, recently completed their annual “Baby Essentials Drive” benefitting Southern Nevada nonprofits in need of baby supplies.

With the help of industry partners and community members, HomeAid collected and donated nearly 7,000 diapers, 11,000 baby wipes, 1,200 ounces of baby formula and 130 baby bottles to Living Grace Homes and The Shade Tree.

The donations will help both organizations fulfill their mission to provide shelter and service to homeless and abused women and children in crisis.

In 2019, HomeAid spearheaded a project to renovate Living Grace Homes' kitchen and living facilities.

The project was constructed and funded by local builders as part of HomeAid’s ongoing outreach efforts.