LAS VEGAS, NV — Triple A says they’re expecting 113,000,000 people to travel this holiday season.

But winter weather in the Midwest is putting a dent in some people’s travel causing national flight delays and cancellations including in the Las Vegas valley.

But Triple A says on the roads we can also see delays, with up to 25% more people on the roads this time of year.

The next busiest days on the roads are December 27th and 28th as well as January 3rd.