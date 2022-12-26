Holiday teardown: Valley Christmas tree recycling sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the holidays, many question how to handle their Christmas trees.

Clark County officials are offering 30 drop sites for Christmas trees to be recycled for free!

"What goes up, must come down," Clark County officials said in a tweet. "Do your part this holiday season by recycling your tree!"

Below are the sites provided by the Springs Preserve website:

Boulder City



Bravo Ball Field Parking Lot

891 Avenue B



North Las Vegas



Aviary Park

6650 Aviary Way

Cheyenne Sports Complex

3500 E. Cheyenne

Craig Ranch Regional Park

628 W. Craig Road

Seastrand Park

6330 Camino Eldorado



Henderson



Acacia Park

50 Casa Del Fuego

Anthem Hills Park

2256 Reunion Drive

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex

298 Arroyo Grande Boulevard

Capriola Park

2155 Via Firenze

Discovery Park

2011 Paseo Verde Parkway

Madeira Canyon Park

2390 Democracy Drive

Mission Hills Park

551 Mission Drive

Morrell Park

500 Harris Street (at Basic Road)

Pecos Legacy Park

150 N. Pecos Road

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center

1575 Galleria Drive



City of Las Vegas/Clark County



Bruce Trent Park

8851 Vegas Drive

Desert Breeze Park

8275 Spring Mountain Road

Lowe's

2465 N. Nellis Boulevard

Lowe's

5050 S. Fort Apache Road

Lowe's

7550 W. Washington

Lowe's

4625 W. Charleston Boulevard

Lowe's

2570 E. Craig Road

Lowe's

6050 W. Craig Road

Lowe's

5825 S. Eastern Avenue

Lowe's

7751 N. El Capitan Way

Lowe's

2875 E. Charleston Boulevard

Mountain Crest Park

4701 N. Durango Drive

Nevada Division of Forestry Nursery in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs

9600 Tule Springs Road (US-95 N. at Durango)

Springs Preserve

333 S. Valley View Boulevard

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunset Park

2601 E. Sunset

Sunny Springs Park

7620 Golden Talon Avenue

UNLV Rebel Recycling

Flamingo & Swenson (S.E. corner)



Southern Highlands



Inzalaco Park

5801 Shinnecock Hills Avenue



Summerlin

