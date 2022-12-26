Holiday teardown: Valley Christmas tree recycling sites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the holidays, many question how to handle their Christmas trees.
Clark County officials are offering 30 drop sites for Christmas trees to be recycled for free!
"What goes up, must come down," Clark County officials said in a tweet. "Do your part this holiday season by recycling your tree!"
Below are the sites provided by the Springs Preserve website:
Boulder City
- Bravo Ball Field Parking Lot
- 891 Avenue B
North Las Vegas
- Aviary Park
- 6650 Aviary Way
- Cheyenne Sports Complex
- 3500 E. Cheyenne
- Craig Ranch Regional Park
- 628 W. Craig Road
- Seastrand Park
- 6330 Camino Eldorado
Henderson
- Acacia Park
- 50 Casa Del Fuego
- Anthem Hills Park
- 2256 Reunion Drive
- Arroyo Grande Sports Complex
- 298 Arroyo Grande Boulevard
- Capriola Park
- 2155 Via Firenze
- Discovery Park
- 2011 Paseo Verde Parkway
- Madeira Canyon Park
- 2390 Democracy Drive
- Mission Hills Park
- 551 Mission Drive
- Morrell Park
- 500 Harris Street (at Basic Road)
- Pecos Legacy Park
- 150 N. Pecos Road
- Whitney Ranch Recreation Center
- 1575 Galleria Drive
City of Las Vegas/Clark County
- Bruce Trent Park
- 8851 Vegas Drive
- Desert Breeze Park
- 8275 Spring Mountain Road
- Lowe's
- 2465 N. Nellis Boulevard
- Lowe's
- 5050 S. Fort Apache Road
- Lowe's
- 7550 W. Washington
- Lowe's
- 4625 W. Charleston Boulevard
- Lowe's
- 2570 E. Craig Road
- Lowe's
- 6050 W. Craig Road
- Lowe's
- 5825 S. Eastern Avenue
- Lowe's
- 7751 N. El Capitan Way
- Lowe's
- 2875 E. Charleston Boulevard
- Mountain Crest Park
- 4701 N. Durango Drive
- Nevada Division of Forestry Nursery in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs
- 9600 Tule Springs Road (US-95 N. at Durango)
- Springs Preserve
- 333 S. Valley View Boulevard
- Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Sunset Park
- 2601 E. Sunset
- Sunny Springs Park
- 7620 Golden Talon Avenue
- UNLV Rebel Recycling
- Flamingo & Swenson (S.E. corner)
Southern Highlands
- Inzalaco Park
- 5801 Shinnecock Hills Avenue
Summerlin
- Las Vegas Ballpark South Parking Lot
- 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive
- RC Willey-Summerlin Adjacent Lot
- 3850 S. Town Center Drive