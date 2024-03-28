Hockey festivities takes over Water Street District in Henderson Thursday night

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hockey festivities are taking over the Water Street District of Henderson on Thursday.

The excitement begins with a free ice skating event at the Silver Knights’ practice facility, the America First Center, kicking off at 4:30 p.m.

Later, at 5 p.m., just outside the arena, a Vegas Golden Knights watch party will happen at Water Street Plaza.

"It’s a great partnership that we have with America First Center. It’s a great way to expose everyone to the ice, and it's not something you usually get to see in the desert, so we’re excited for it,” said Michelle Shaffer with the City of Henderson.

Registration for Thursday’s free ice skating event is full. More information about future skate times and dates can be found here.