Hoax bomb threat causes Las Vegas businesses to evacuate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — If you saw a heavy police presence at a shopping center off Lake Mead Boulevard, we've learned what was going on.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a bomb threat.

A business in the 2100 block of North Rainbow got a call from someone saying he put a bomb in the store.

That business decided to close the store and have everyone leave. A connecting business decided to do the same.

Police officers arrived and checked the businesses, both visually and with K9s.

Thankfully, nothing suspicious was found and this is now being referred to as a hoax call.

