LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday at approximately 11:16 p.m., a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then proceeded to run from the collision that occurred on East Sahara Avenue, east of Chapman drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police obtained evidence from the scene and witness statements that indicate that a newer 4-door sedan was traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue. A pedestrian was in the roadway, outside a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the vehicle’s path of travel and was struck by the front portion of the vehicle. The pedestrian was projected forward and onto the ground. The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene and was last seen traveling eastbound on Sahara Avenue.

LVMPD says the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center by ambulance. Despite all the life-saving measures, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Sunrise Hospital by medical staff.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 75th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @ (702) 385-5555, or visitwww.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.