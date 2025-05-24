Historic Moulin Rouge Hotel marks 70 years since opening as first racially integrated casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — May 24 marks the day the Moulin Rouge Hotel first opened its doors 70 years ago, making history as the first racially integrated casino in the United States.

The property was first built in 1954, and though the property was open for less than six months on the Historic Westside, it left a lasting impression on Las Vegas.

During its brief but significant run, the venue hosted a lineup of legendary Black entertainers, including Sammy Davis Jr. and Dinah Washington.

Over the decades, the property changed hands and went through multiple devastating fires.

In 2017, the property caught on fire several times, ultimately making the property unsalvageable, according to the City of Las Vegas.

The famous neon sign is still on display at The Neon Boneyard.

Now, the frame of the original Moulin Rouge marquee sign still stands on an otherwise empty, vacant lot, according to the City of Las Vegas.

