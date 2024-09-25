Hispanic Heritage Month: Local attorney shares the struggle of navigating the U.S. immigration system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Hispanic Heritage Month is underway, the spotlight is on the contributions and stories of the Hispanic community. In Las Vegas, where 34 percent of the population is of Hispanic descent, the celebrations come with a focus on a significant issue for many: navigating the U.S. immigration system.

According to Meesha Moulton, an immigration attorney and immigrant herself, many in the Hispanic community face language barriers and complex legal processes as they work toward U.S. citizenship.

"A lot of my clients are hardworking individuals who just need guidance through a very challenging system," Moulton said.

She said one of the most prominent challenges is the language barrier.

"The legal terminology is overwhelming, even for fluent English speakers," Moulton explained. "For non-native speakers, it becomes a significant obstacle."

In addition to language challenges, the complex U.S. immigration process itself can be difficult to navigate. Forms, deadlines, and legal requirements can feel insurmountable without proper help.

"Having someone who understands the system is crucial for success," Moulton added.

The emotional toll of family separation also weighs heavily on those striving for citizenship. Many families face long periods of separation— adding stress and hardship to an already difficult process.

However, resources are available to help. Local organizations offer assistance to immigrants in the Las Vegas area:



UNLV Immigration Clinic: provides free classes and resources to immigrant families and individuals enrolled at UNLV, including assistance with asylum.

Nevada Immigrant Coalition: advocates for immigrant rights and offers community workshops and resources.

Mi Familia Vota: helps with voter registration, citizenship workshops, and civic engagement.

Hermandad Mexicana Transnacional: A non-profit offering immigration services, interpreters, and citizenship classes.

As Hispanic Heritage Month continues, these resources are being promoted to help individuals and families in the community overcome immigration challenges.

For more information on these resources, visit UNLV Immigration Clinic orMi Familia Vota.