Hiring help online? Here’s how Airtasker aims to make it safer for everyone

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When it comes to hiring someone for a service online, it can feel like a gamble. Consumers face risks, and so do the workers they hire, especially when it comes to handing over money or completing a job without knowing if payment will come through.

But one platform says it’s changing that dynamic.

Airtasker is an online marketplace connecting people who need help with everyday jobs like house cleaning, moving, or auto detailing to “taskers” ready to do the work.

I gave it a try to see how it works.

The app operates on a secure payment model and includes ratings, reviews, and a built-in dispute system designed to protect both parties.

Nicholas Rogers, a longtime handyman in Las Vegas, says finding work online hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

“I got duped before, many times, that’s why I started going to Airtasker, because it’s more reliable,” Rogers said.

As part of the growing gig economy, Rogers is now leaning into apps like Airtasker to find steady work.

While platforms like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and Angie’s List have long served as digital classifieds for services, scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

“This is a billion-dollar enterprise for fraudsters,” said David Barnhardt, a strategic advisor on fraud for Datos Insights. “Scams are effectively evolving every day—from business email compromise to ransomware. Gig apps are now on their radar.”

To see how Airtasker works firsthand, I created an account and posted a task to get a car detailed.

Rogers was one of four people who responded to the listing. The process was simple and secure: the job was completed at our station, and payment was held in escrow until I confirmed the work was done.

“It’s a good way to earn some money,” Rogers said. “This helps me support my family.”

Tim Fung, Airtasker’s CEO, says that kind of trust is exactly what the platform is built on.

“When you book someone to do a job, you don’t pay them directly,” Fung said. “You place the funds into Airtasker’s secure system, and once both sides confirm the work is done, the money is released.”

Barnhardt says that escrow-style payment adds a much-needed layer of protection.

“Airtasker is just another revolution in the gig economy,” he said. “That escrow element helps build trust between the user and the tasker.”

But he cautions there can still be hiccups.

“Even with escrow, you’ve got two individuals with different expectations. If someone changes the job mid-way or disputes the quality, it can get messy,” Barnhardt said. “That’s why platforms like these need strong dispute resolution teams.”

From my experience, Airtasker offered a smoother alternative to traditional listings—and I got a clean car out of it.

Experts say no matter which platform you choose, the advice remains the same: do your research, read reviews, and make sure you’re using a reputable site.