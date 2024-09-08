Hiring event Tuesday for new Goodwill store opening in November

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Job seekers, there is a hiring event at the Goodwill Lake Mead Store on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The company said they are interviewing and hiring qualified candidates on the spot for their new store on Craig Road at Revere.

Full and part-time positions are available, and the company said newly hired employees can start work within the week to help prepare for the Craig Road store's opening in late November.

Event details:

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 10 | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHERE: Goodwill Lake Mead Store, 2575 E. Lake Mead Boulevard (at Civic Center), North Las Vegas, NV 89030

You can apply in advance by visiting GoodwillVegas.org/jobs.