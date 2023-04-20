Hikers: Watch out for rattlesnakes as weather gets warmer

Slithering with the possibility of a sneak attack. It's that time of year -- rattlesnake season!! And Red Rock Canyon officials want you to take extra precaution when hiking on trails, as the weather gets warmer.

"I think snakes, like any creature, are beautiful reptiles," said hiker Jack Costello.

Beautiful, but can send you to the hospital in search of antivenom.

Jack Costello, a Las Vegas resident and his friends are now well aware to be on the lookout. I crashed their hike and alerted them it's rattle snake season.

Still they planned to go hiking but promised to be on the look out for these slithering, snoozing creatures.

Costello tells me he's encountered a rattle snake before.

"I had a border collie and he was pretty laid back, except when he saw snakes, he used to like to chase them. One day, he took it upon himself to go meet a rattle snake. Fortunately, I had him on his leash and pulled him back,” said Costello.

Red rock officials had a close encounter of their own with a baby rattlesnake early Wednesday morning. It was nestled against their visitor center building. The snake was then safely removed.

But it serves as an important reminder to the public to pay attention to your surroundings while hiking the trails at red rock and don't stray from the trail.

They also say snakes don't always hiss and rattle if they're taken by surprise.

"They slither around. So yeah, be mindful that it is that season, and they're coming out of hibernation and stay on the trails," said April Perez Costello.

Red Rock officials say while hiking, never put your arms or feet where you can't see them such as under rocks or bushes.