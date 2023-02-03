Hikers stranded in icy conditions hoisted from trail in Death Valley National Park

(KTNV) — Two hikers who slipped down an icy trail in Death Valley National Park were lifted out by a helicopter on Wednesday, according to park officials.

An NPS spokesperson says the two men were hiking Telescope Peak Trail when, in spite of wearing crampons, they slipped off trail while crossing a "steep, icy drainage." They were reportedly less than two miles from the trailhead at the time.

"The hikers were not able to maintain their footing or climb back up to the trail, in spite of having crampons, trekking poles, and a 200-foot rope," park officials said.

At around 10:30 a.m., one of the hikers called park rangers for help and, due to the steep terrain and icy conditions, park rangers asked the California Highway Patrol to send its H-80 helicopter.

Rescuers arrived to hoist the two men from the trail at approximately 3:50 p.m., the press release states.

"Fortunately, neither hiker was injured," the Death Valley spokesperson wrote.