LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local experts are expecting a higher than normal amount of people to be traveling to and from the Las Vegas valley for Easter weekend.

AAA says that March 2021 hotel bookings on their website are up 86% over last year.

McCarran International Airport also says they are expecting to see many people flying in and out of the valley.

Traffic anchor Zora Asberry has the story. Watch in the player above.