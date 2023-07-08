Higher temperatures means a higher chance of bumping into scorpions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was just like any other Thursday whenever Trevor Boucher was washing his car.

"I do remember her saying it was like she came to a crime scene," Boucher said.

The scene in question includes a hose, a car and a mitt. Boucher said he was washing his car for over 15 minutes when a scorpion stung him on the finger.

We met scorpion expert Eric Clapper with Tri-X Pest Management in Summerlin, only a few miles from where Trevor lives.

He said if you get stung by a scorpion you're going to feel a burning sensation and then your hand may go numb. Generally, he said ice and pain management should suffice unless you're experiencing an allergic reaction or have an infection.

Clapper added it doesn't matter where you live in Southern Nevada because you’re likely sharing your neighborhood with scorpions.

Scorpion moms carry the babies on their backs until they are strong enough and then all the babies disburse, Clapper said. Young scorpions don't have control over their venom and may do more damage while adult scorpions will likely only sting you as a warning.

Any place where there are cockroaches, crickets and spiders is where scorpions have their breeding grounds.

Clapper also said scorpions are sneaky and can hide in hard to reach areas like under rocks, mittens, shoes and even towels.