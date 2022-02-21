Watch
Local News

Actions

High winds, blowing dust possible factors in 11-car crash on U.S. 95 near Boulder City

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brian Chatterton from Facebook
<p>Dust at Henderson Airport</p>
Dust advisory for April 7
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 17:15:12-05

NEVADA (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 just outside of Boulder City Monday afternoon.

The Nevada State Police reported the crash at about 12:50 p.m. that involved 11 vehicles with nine people transported to the hospital.

Boulder City Police and Fire said the crash was possibly due to brownout conditions as 13 First Alert Weather has informed viewers of the current high winds in the region.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

Southbound traffic on U.S. 95 was closed at the scene of the crash with traffic diverted through Kingman, Ariz., and northbound traffic diverted to Nipton Road.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH