High winds, blowing dust possible factors in 11-car crash on U.S. 95 near Boulder City

NEVADA (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 just outside of Boulder City Monday afternoon.

The Nevada State Police reported the crash at about 12:50 p.m. that involved 11 vehicles with nine people transported to the hospital.

Boulder City Police and Fire said the crash was possibly due to brownout conditions as 13 First Alert Weather has informed viewers of the current high winds in the region.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 95 was closed at the scene of the crash with traffic diverted through Kingman, Ariz., and northbound traffic diverted to Nipton Road.

