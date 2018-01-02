Local high school students can apply for paid summer internships

Qualifying high school students can now apply online for paid summer internships through Clark County’s popular Summer Business Institute Program (SBI).

“The County’s Summer Business Institute is a great program that gives our future leaders an opportunity to gain valuable work experience,” Commissioner Lawrence Weekly said. “Thousands of local high school students have gone through SBI during the past 20 years, and we encourage anyone interested in this program to apply as soon as possible.”

Applications must be submitted online no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. No paper applications will be distributed or accepted.

To be eligible to apply for the 2018 program, students must be sophomores, juniors or seniors with a minimum 2.0 grade point average. The program offers eight-week internships in fields ranging from law and medicine to architecture and education. Teen participants gain work experience and on-the-job business mentoring as part of the program.

Applications are available on the Clark County website.