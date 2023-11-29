'Hey, ambulance, I killed my own father': Suspect could be heard killing father by 911 dispatchers, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of killing his father and strangling his mother earlier this week could be heard fatally shooting his father by 911 dispatchers, an arrest report revealed.

Isaac Velasquez was arrested early Tuesday morning by officers after fleeing his home and hiding in the backyard of a house two blocks north of the incident.

According to Metro, dispatchers initially received calls from the area of Horseback Circle and Chapparal Summit Drive around 11:18 p.m. The female voice could be heard in the background of the call, yelling for someone to "stop it" alongside what appeared to be a struggle.

Approximately eight minutes into the 911 call, investigators reported that the sounds of "possible gunshots" were heard by dispatchers.

Officers responded to the area, one of which observed a man — believed to be Velasquez — wearing a dark hoodie and shorts running northbound on Chaparral Summit. According to the report, the officers were unable to find the suspect after he fled the scene.

Officers then attempted to reach the occupants of the house via loudspeaker but "received no response."

Dispatchers would receive another call about the incident from a neighbor, who claimed Velasquez's mother was knocking on his door, asking for help because she was injured. Officers arrived at the neighbor's house shortly after and found Velasquez's mother, who stated that her son and husband, Manuel, were involved in an altercation that turned into a shooting.

Velasquez's mother also told officers that her husband and son were inside the residence when she left. Officers would establish a perimeter around the house and notified the SWAT team of a potential hostage/barricade situation.

After a search warrant was obtained for the residence, the SWAT team made entry into the house. The report noted that Velasquez's father was found on the floor of the residence's master bedroom, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

The report noted that Velasquez was not located inside the residence. However, the suspect would later be apprehended by police outside of the residence, trying to hide under a bush in the backyard of another residence two blocks north of his house.

A Glock and 9mm handgun were also recovered in the backyard with the suspect, according to investigators.

Officers were able to sit down with Velasquez's mother for an interview, during which she revealed that she took Velasquez to CVS earlier in the afternoon, around 6:00 p.m. After returning home at approximately 7:30 p.m., she claimed that Velasquez wanted to make a cake, resulting in another trip to Smith's for eggs.

Once they returned home again, both of Velasquez's parents went to bed but were soon alerted by a loud noise coming from the kitchen, which his mother described to officers as "like glass breaking." The suspect's mother would call down from the bedroom to Velasquez, warning him to be careful. She said she then heard another gunshot.

After noticing a hole above her bedroom door, Velasquez's mother sent Manuel down to the kitchen to check on Velasquez. The suspect's mother told officers that she heard her husband arguing with Isaac about the gun in his hand and heard another gunshot.

Manuel would then reportedly attempt to wrestle the gun away from Velasquez and get shot in the leg. Velasquez's mother attempted to help get the gun away from him but was then strangled by Velasquez while he was on the ground.

Isaac would eventually get control of the gun, pistol-whipping his mother and pointing it at her. She told police she then fled the residence and ran to the neighbors to get help for her husband.

911 calls from the incident would reveal additional comments from the suspect and his father since the phone was left inside the residence after the suspect's mother fled the house.

Eight minutes into the call, Velasquez could be heard by dispatchers saying, "Hey, ambulance, I killed my own father."

Three minutes of the call would reveal the final conversation between Isaac and his father before his death, in which Issac could be heard telling his father, "Hey dad, God bless you in hell, mother[expletive]."

His father could be heard saying, "I'm dead, Isaac. I'm dead." To which Isaac would respond, "I know you're still alive."

Dispatchers reported that 3 more shots were fired following the conversation. Investigators noted in the report that this "would lead a reasonable person to believe Isaac Velasquez shot and killed his father, Manuel Velasquez."

Velasquez was transported to LVMPD headquarters but refused to speak about the incident without a lawyer present, according to investigators.

Metro officers would do one last sweep of the residence, recovering additional 9mm cartridge cases and locating some blood on the walls. Manuel's body was also found on the floor of the master bedroom with a tan handgun magazine in his left hand, with several gunshot wounds. A phone was also located next to Manuel's body.

Writing was located in the kitchen on the cabinets above the stove, which included several expletives, "666," and two pentagrams, according to the report.

Issac was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon for the murder of his father, Manuel Velasquez. He was also charged with domestic battery of his mother.

He was transported to CCDC and booked after being treated at the hospital for injuries sustained during arrest.