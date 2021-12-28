Here's how Nevada's child car seat law is changing in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new requirement for rear-facing car seats and booster seats will be law in Nevada, starting on Jan. 1.

Assembly Bill 118 requires children to remain rear-facing in their car seat until they are at least two years old, based on recommendations from industry safety professionals.

The bill additionally requires that all children ride in a booster seat or harnessed car seat until they are at least six years old or 57 inches (4 feet 9 inches) tall.

Nevada law previously required that child passengers under age six who weigh 60 pounds or less be secured in a child restraint system. The new law amends that requirement with the new height specification, rather than weight.

Additionally, the bill authorized the Department of Transportation to accept donations, gifts, and grants "from any source" in order to purchase child car seats for people in need.

Existing state law required that a citation be issued to any driver or passenger not wearing a safety belt. The same law requires that citations be issued to drivers who fail to properly restrain child passengers in their vehicles.

A.B. 118 was introduced by Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, who represents District 34 in Clark County. The full text of the bill can be found here.