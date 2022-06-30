LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ninteen bills and resolutions are slated to take effect in Nevada on July 1, 2022. These resolutions cover many topics from Medicaid coverage and due process in court to the sale of eggs.

Below are brief explanations for each measure, as well as what industry each bill will affect and what changes, if any, are being made to each amendment.

AB97 - Revises provisions governing toxic chemicals

Specifically related to Class B firefighting foam, which includes perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, two highly toxic chemicals.

AB105 - Revises provisions governing interscholastic activities

Requires any board formed to govern the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association to include at least three parents or guardians of pupils who participate in a sanctioned sport.

AB177 - Revises provisions related to prescriptions

Requires pharmacies to provide information on prescriptions in other languages, as well as to post clear signage about the rights of a patient.

AB189 - Expands Medicaid coverage for certain pregnant women

Prohibits the requirement that pregnant women have to live in the US for a period of time before being able to apply for Medicaid if they are already eligible for Medicaid.

AB261 - Revises provisions governing education to provide diversity and inclusivity in the academic standards and curriculum

Requires the board of trustees of a school district to ensure that instruction is provided to certain pupils on the history and contributions of certain groups of persons.

AB363 - Revises provisions governing transient lodging

Requires the governing bodies of certain counties and cities to establish certain requirements relating to the rental of residential units as transient lodging.

AB376 - Enacts the Keep Nevada Working Act and makes various other changes relating to immigration.

Establishes the Keep Nevada Working Act, and also creates the Keep Nevada Working Task Force. Requires the Attorney General to publish model policies relating to immigration; requiring state and local law enforcement agencies, public schools, institutions of higher education, health care facilities and courthouses to take certain actions relating to the model policies published by the Attorney General.

AB399 - Revises provisions governing the production and sale of eggs and egg products.

Prohibiting certain farm owners or operators in this State from knowingly confining egg-laying hens in certain enclosures, and exempting from certain provisions governing the production, sale and transport of egg farm owners or operators with an annual shell egg production from 3,000 or fewer egg-laying hens under certain circumstances.

AB411 - Makes changes to provisions governing fuel

Requires the State Board of Agriculture to adopt certain specifications for motor vehicle fuel.

AB424 - Revises provisions relating to pretrial release

Authorizes courts to adopt an administrative order relating to pretrial release, requiring a pretrial release hearing to be held within 48 hours after a person has been taken into custody.

AB445 - Revises provisions relating to financial administration

Transfers the Office of Grant Procurement, Coordination and Management in the Department of Administration to the Office of the Governor, renaming it as the Office of Federal Assistance.

SB5 - Makes changes relating to telehealth

Requires the Department of Health and Human Services to establish an electronic tool to analyze certain data concerning access to telehealth.

SB9 - Makes certain changes relating to securities

Creates an exemption from licensing requirements for investment advisers to certain private funds. Also requires the Deputy of Securities to submit a biennial report relating to securities to the Legislative Commission.

SB54 - Revises provisions relating to the State Board of Agriculture

Revises the qualifications of the members of the State Board of Agriculture, increases the membership of the Board and revises certain related provisions pertaining to the Board.

SB102 - Revises the date by which children must be at least a certain age to be admitted to certain grades of school

Changes the date by which a child must attain a certain age to start certain grades at the beginning of the school year from September 30 to the first day of the school year.

SB151 - Revises provisions relating to education

Requires the boards of trustees of certain school districts to develop a plan to improve certain pupil-to-personnel ratios. Also requires the boards of trustees of certain school districts to submit an annual report on the plan to the Department of Education. Additionally, requires the Department to compile and submit the reports to certain governmental entities.

SB172 - Revises provisions relating to education

Requires the State Board of Education to provide a uniform grading scale for certain courses and revises provisions governing dual credit courses.

SB290 - Enacts provisions relating to prescription drugs for the treatment of cancer

Requires certain insurers to allow a person who has been diagnosed with stage 3 or 4 cancer and is covered by the insurer to apply for an exemption from required step therapy for certain drugs.

SB354- Revises provisions relating to education

Requires the Department of Education to provide data to recognize public schools that reduce the frequency of suspension, expulsion or removal of pupils from school in the statewide system of accountability. Also requires the Department of Education to develop a statewide framework for restorative justice.

To learn more about each measure, visit https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/Nelis/REL/81st2021/Bills/Effective/2022-07-01.