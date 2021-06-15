Henderson woman freed by first responders after climbing into chimney

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Fire Department reported it was part of an unusual call and rescue Tuesday morning.

An 18-year-old woman got stuck in a chimney at her house after officials say she attempted to climb through it after being locked out of the house.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue the woman from the chimney at a home located near Horizon and College drives.

Henderson fire officials say the 18-year-old was able to be rescued in about 30 minutes and uninjured thanks to firefighters being trained for confined space rescues.