Henderson woman freed by first responders after climbing into chimney

Officials say she was locked out of the house
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jun 15, 2021
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Fire Department reported it was part of an unusual call and rescue Tuesday morning.

An 18-year-old woman got stuck in a chimney at her house after officials say she attempted to climb through it after being locked out of the house.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue the woman from the chimney at a home located near Horizon and College drives.

Henderson fire officials say the 18-year-old was able to be rescued in about 30 minutes and uninjured thanks to firefighters being trained for confined space rescues.

