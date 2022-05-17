Henderson schools put on 'soft lockdown' after gunshot heard in area

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Some schools in Henderson were placed on "soft lockdown" Tuesday after a gunshot was heard in the area, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Chestnut Street (off of Boulder Highway and Wells Street) at 8:50 a.m. Officers were told a single gunshot had been heard within a residence in the area, and there was possibly a person barricaded inside the home.

SWAT was called in to assist. Once police determined the scene was safe, they entered the home and found a man "deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time," police stated.



