Watch
Local News

Actions

Henderson schools put on 'soft lockdown' after gunshot heard in area

FILe - Police crime scene tape
KTNV
Some schools in Henderson were placed on a "soft lockdown" on Tuesday morning after gunfire was heard in the area of 1300 Chestnut Street, the city's police department said.
FILe - Police crime scene tape
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 16:00:33-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Some schools in Henderson were placed on "soft lockdown" Tuesday after a gunshot was heard in the area, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Chestnut Street (off of Boulder Highway and Wells Street) at 8:50 a.m. Officers were told a single gunshot had been heard within a residence in the area, and there was possibly a person barricaded inside the home.

SWAT was called in to assist. Once police determined the scene was safe, they entered the home and found a man "deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time," police stated.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH