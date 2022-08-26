Henderson road extension proposal concerns addressed

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Some Henderson homeowners are up in arms over potential development in their neighborhood! A proposed road to Nevada State College has homeowners in Mission Hills pretty upset and speaking out!

"I think we're running this dangerous experiment to see how long we can go before an emergency that needs a second entry point."

Safety is on the minds of officials at Nevada State College. Right now, Nevada State Drive is the only direct access point to campus. Deputy chief of staff Anthony Ruiz says having to cross railroad tracks is a concern for first responders.

"If the train is there and the warning tracks are down, you cannot enter and you cannot exit Nevada State College,” Ruiz said.

A new road connecting both ends of paradise hills road through Mission Hills is being proposed by the city of Henderson to address the problem. It would provide a second access point that won't cross railroad tracks. Ruiz says the growing student population is another important reason to add the access.

"On any given day, we have over 3,000 students, faculty and staff that use this space to come to campus,” he said.

However, many neighbors in mission hills don't want the new road. A large group showed up Wednesday night at a planning meeting protesting the proposed extension.

"It's a complete and utter alteration of our community. It will destroy this neighborhood.”

Silvia McBride has lived in the community for five years and stresses a new road will ruin their rural lifestyle.

"It's going to cause problems, deaths, crime, of animals and people. It's inevitable,” she said.

The city of Henderson responded saying in part:

"Since 2004, the city has added 100,000 residents and this proposed roadway will help with the need for connectivity in this area."

Ruiz says Nevada State College wants good relations with nearby neighbors and McBride says while neighbors don't oppose higher education, she believes the road can be built elsewhere.

"You make a way safely to do it, but not by ruining other people's lives,” McBride said.

This proposed plan will now go to the Henderson planning commission in September.