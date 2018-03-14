Henderson receives energy efficiency award

The city of Henderson has earned a regional energy efficiency award.

The Southwest Energy Efficiency Project will present its “Energy Codes Count Award” to city officials at the council’s March 20 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 240 S. Water Street.

Henderson is the only city in SWEEP’s six-state region to receive the award this year, and just the second municipality ever to earn the honor.

The economic savings and environmental benefits both stem from the city’s 2014 decision to adopt the 2012 International Energy Conservation Code, which at the time was the latest version of the code available, according to Jim Meyers, SWEEP’s Buildings Program Director.

Henderson was Nevada’s first municipality to adopt the 2012 updates.