Henderson police to target impaired drivers through holiday season

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police report they will begin an enhanced traffic enforcement initiative targeting impaired drivers through the end of the year holiday season.

The patrols are said to begin from Dec. 10 and run through Jan. 3, 2022.

As part of Joining Forces, Henderson police say they will work to make roadways safer and bring greater awareness to the importance of safe and sober driving. The goal is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

During this time, Henderson says authorities will aim to reduce tragedies caused by people driving while impaired.

Henderson police also say they always urge the public to use a designated sober driver, taxi, or a rideshare company to avoid the potentially devastating impacts of drunk or impaired driving.

The Henderson Police Department reports it has received $237,300 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement through the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Nevada’s goal is to have zero fatalities and officials say as a community we need to work together to reach this goal and that includes always driving sober.