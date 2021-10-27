Henderson police to target impaired drivers over Halloween weekend

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police will be out in full force when it comes to targeting impaired drivers started this week and into November.

The Henderson Police Department reports it will begin an enhanced traffic enforcement initiative targeting such drivers starting Thursday that will last through Halloween weekend and until Nov. 15.

This traffic enforcement is part of the Joining Forces campaign — working to make roadways safer and bring greater awareness to the importance of safe and sober driving.

During this time, Henderson police say they will aim to reduce tragedies caused by people driving while impaired while urging the public to use a designated sober driver, taxi, or rideshare to avoid the potentially devastating impacts of drunk or impaired driving.

The Henderson Police Department reports it has received $237,300 in federal funding for the enhanced enforcement through the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

