Henderson police take man, woman from barricade situation, scene still active

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police took a female into custody from a barricade situation Wednesday evening.

Henderson officials were on scene since 5 p.m. at the 500 block of Barrett Street. This is near the intersection of Boulder Highway and E. Sunset Road.

Police and fire departments responded to the scene in reference to a domestic barricade incident.

Preliminary information provided by police says that the male resident was safely removed from a residence while the "female half was barricaded, and possibly armed with a handgun inside the residence."

CNT and SWAT were called to the scene to assist according to Henderson officials.

Police were able to take the female into custody about three hours later. However, the scene is still active.