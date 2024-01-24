Henderson police say coyote attacks are on the rise, warn against feeding wildlife

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Incidents of coyotes approaching people and biting them are on the rise in the Las Vegas valley, according to Henderson Police Department.

According to an Facebook post from HPD, officers issued a warning for valley residents about feeding wildlife and "encouraging wildlife encounters."

The post read, "We have seen a number of coyotes approaching people and biting them. This only occurs when coyotes are not scared of people."

Police say coyotes are rabies vectors and have become a threat to public safety due to people feeding them. Those bitten by coyotes may be at risk for rabies, a fatal disease to both animals and people that can only be treated by a vaccine.

The post continues, "Wildlife is best viewed from a distance to maintain their safety and life as well as the person's safety."