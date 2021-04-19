Henderson police say an argument at golf course led to a shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At about 6:30 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments say they responded to the area of Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way in regards to a shooting incident.

Officers say they arrived on the scene and found a male adult with an apparent gunshot wound.

The adult male was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the shooting was the result of a verbal argument between two males at the nearby golf course.

Henderson police say this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Ping Drive is closed to through traffic in both directions from Rams Crossing Way until the completion of the investigation.

This is an active scene and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

