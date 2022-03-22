Henderson police officer sent to hospital after motorcycle collision

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — According to a press release on Tuesday around 1:41 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and fire departments responded to a collision involving a Henderson Police Department motorcycle officer and an adult female driver at the intersection of W. Warm Springs Road and Marks Street.

Police said the police officer involved was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the adult female driver of the involved truck is reported not to have sustained any injuries.

It was noted that speed and impairment are not considered factors in this incident.

Police expect that the intersection will be closed in all directions for the next two to three hours for the duration of the investigation and advise avoiding the area as the open investigation continues.

