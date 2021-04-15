Henderson Police looking for woman last seen July 2020

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is still looking for a missing woman who was last seen by family in July 2020.

Her vehicle was located in late September 2020.

35-year-old Cherllyn Beardall is 5-feet 9-inches tall, 115 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Henderson Police say that foul play has not been ruled out at this time and they are asking for help.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Detective Nathan Calvano 702-267- 4750, the Henderson Police Department 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.