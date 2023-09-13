Henderson police investigate murder-suicide that left two elderly people dead

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide that involved two elderly people on Wednesday morning.

Officers initially responded to the 2600 block of Arimo Drive on Tuesday around 6:50 p.m. in reference to two deceased elderly individuals. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of a 76-year-old female and an 82-year-old man deceased at the scene.

During a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the incident to be the result of an apparent murder-suicide. The investigation is currently open and ongoing.

The name of the decedents will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

This is being investigated as the seventh homicide for the City of Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.