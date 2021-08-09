Henderson police investigate drowning at Lake Las Vegas community

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police have located a body in the Lake Las Vegas community Monday morning.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Strada Di Villaggio at around 8 a.m. in reference to a deceased person related to a reported drowning on Sunday.

Currently, police say the person's death does not appear to be suspicious in nature but no further immediate details were released.

The Henderson Police Department says the scene remained active on Monday with its investigation continuing.

Stay 13 Action News for further updates when available