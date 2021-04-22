Watch
Local News

Actions

Henderson police investigate crash near Whitney Mesa Drive, Mountain Vista Street

items.[0].image.alt
AP IMAGES
Interactive Map: Pedestrians killed in crashes in Las Vegas valley in 2018
Posted at 3:23 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 18:36:07-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson authorities are investigating a crash in the area of Whitney Mesa Drive and Mountain Vista Street involving two vehicles.

Police officers and crews with the Henderson Fire Department responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Authorities do not believe speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries received. It is not clear what condition they are in.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH