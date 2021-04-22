Henderson police investigate crash near Whitney Mesa Drive, Mountain Vista Street

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson authorities are investigating a crash in the area of Whitney Mesa Drive and Mountain Vista Street involving two vehicles.

Police officers and crews with the Henderson Fire Department responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Authorities do not believe speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries received. It is not clear what condition they are in.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back for updates.

