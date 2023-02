HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person February 17.

Police responded to the 100 block of Via Di Mello around 3:50 p.m that Friday. This is near Lake Las Vegas Pkwy. and E. Lake Mead Pkwy.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clark County Coroner's Office according to police.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation with no further details to provide. KTNV will provide more details once they become avaialble.