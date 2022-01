HENDERSON (KTNV) — Several people have reached out to 13 Action News about a possible shooting in the Inspirada area in Henderson, but police say they did not find any evidence of the incident.

Henderson Police Department responded to reports that shots were fired on Pavilio Drive, not far from Aventura Park, around 6:20 a.m.

Responding officers did not find any injured people, witnesses or shell casings in the area, the department says.