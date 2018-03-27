Henderson police dogs complete drug certifications

Two Henderson police officers and their K9 partners completed their narcotics detection certification.

Ricky and Winston are both 2-year-old Springer Spaniels and came to Henderson Police Department from Ireland. Ricky and Winston are certified on three odors -- methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

In addition, another K9 officer and dog Fido complete their Patrol Service Dog certifications earlier this month. Fido is a 2-year-old German Shephard from the Netherlands and is one of the newest additions to the unit.