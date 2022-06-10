Henderson Police Department seek donations for school supply drive

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson police department is partnering with The Salvation Army to have a backpack and school supply drive for students in the upcoming school year. According to the City of Henderson, HPD is now accepting donations until July 22.

Interested community members can drop off the supplies at any police station in the City of Henderson. A full list of needed supplies can be seen below;



Backpacks

Glue

Pens

Markers

Paper

Pencil cases

Notebooks

Pencils

Crayons

Folders

Erasers

Rulers

Pencil sharpeners

“We are thrilled to work alongside our wonderful community in helping children receive school supplies essential for a successful school year,” Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres told the City of Henderson. “Our officers look forward to meeting members of our community during this wonderful cause.”

The Back-to-School safety and resource event is planned to take place Thursday July. 28 at the Galleria at sunset while supplies last.

For more information about the event and supply drive including drop off locations and hours, visit cityofhenderson.com/police.