Henderson Police crack down on motorists violating 'Move Over' law

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department held an enforcement event to crack down on motorists violating the “Move Over” law on Thursday afternoon.

HPD officers were patrolling a portion of St. Rose Parkway throughout the event.

The “Move Over” law dictates that drivers are supposed to move over one lane, if possible, when passing a vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That includes not just emergency and NDOT service vehicles, but any stalled vehicles.

HPD says that if you can’t move over safely, you should at least slow down while passing any vehicle pulled over on the side of the road.

Violations of the “Move Over” law can result in a misdemeanor and a fine.