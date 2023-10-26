Henderson police say 'no charges can be filed' in case of viral animal abuse video

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police have closed their investigation into a viral video circulating social media this week that allegedly depicts acts of animal abuse.

Officers say they were made aware of the video on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, but have since confirmed that these videos "did not originate in the City of Henderson nor the United States."

Since there are no correlating criminal charges within the City of Henderson related to sharing these videos, the case has been closed as "unfounded."

"We appreciate our community for coming forward with the information," HPD said in a statement. "These types of social media accounts can be reported to the respective platform if they appear to be violating their terms of service or use."