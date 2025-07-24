Henderson police asking for help finding missing 21-year-old

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for help finding a man who hasn't been seen by his family in over a week.

According to police, 21-year-old Las Vegas resident Richland Deloney was last seen in Henderson on July 14, 2025, near Mountain Vista Street and Ramrod Avenue.

Since then, his family and friends have been unable to reach him.

He's described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. police say he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on Deloney is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4705, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

You may also contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.