Henderson parents outraged over daycare security video

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson parents Kayla Zomerdyk and Nashawn Royal are outraged after they say their three-year-old daughter, Lillyanna, was mistreated Friday at DJ’s Christian Daycare.

“In my eyes, it was child abuse,” said Zomerdyk. “I want justice and I want this place shut down.”

After Zomerdyk received a call from Henderson police informing her of their investigation, she says went back to the daycare to obtain security footage.

That’s when she saw video of Lillyanna in a play area while other children are sitting at tables. A teacher notices Lillyana, forcefully grabs her by the arms, and pulls her into an area off camera. A worker, who the pair tells me is the daycare’s owner and director, is heard on camera.

“I get her stressfulness because the other teachers not helping, I said when no one is telling me stuff.”

Both parents say that wasn't the accountability they were looking for.

“She basically said it was okay for what she did because she was frustrated. She didn't take any accountability for it, she didn't apologize for it, she didn't take the teacher immediately off the floor, which should have happened,” Zomerdyk said.

We don't know who inside the daycare called police to report the incident Friday, but had they not, Lillyanna’s parents may have never known about what happened.

“I actually picked up the girls on Friday and I was greeted with one of the staff members and I saw the director standing behind her, nobody told me anything about the incident or what happened,” said Royal.

DJ’s Christian Daycare owner and director, Debby Abendroth, spoke with Channel 13’s Kelsey McFarland over the phone.

She said she found the incident "disturbing", adding that she fired the employee seen on video for "not following protocol."

Abendroth also said she understands how upset Lillyanna’s parents are, and that she's upset too. Abendroth also claims there was no child abuse because no charges have been filed by police.

For Zomerdyk and Royal- no apology will undo the damage.

“It's not okay, you should have said something done something instead of hiding this incident,” said Royal.

Henderson police say this is an open investigation so they cannot comment at this time.