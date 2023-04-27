Watch Now
Henderson officials warning about potential phone scams

Posted at 6:01 PM, Apr 26, 2023
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is warning about a potential scam.

According to the Department of Utility Services, several people have reported getting scam calls from their customer service line demanding to be paid.

The city said they do take payments over the phone but will never call people directly to demand payments.

City officials have a few tips so you can avoid these types of situations.

  • Be wary of any phone calls pressuring you for money especially if they're asking for immediate payments.
  • Don't fall for anything that seems too good to be true like free vacations and sweepstakes prizes.
  • Be cautious when it comes to people claiming to represent a company, organization, or government agency that's offering to recover lost money for a fee.

The city said if customers are concerned about potential scams, they can contact the Department of Utility Services Customer Care Center at 702-267-5900.

