Henderson man wins 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon, 13.1 miles in 1:15:02

2024 Disneyland Half Marathon winners
Henderson man Peter Banks wins 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon
Jennifer Masamitsu: women's winner for 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 14, 2024
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTNV) — A Henderson man is making strides at "the happiest place on Earth!"

Peter Banks finished the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon in 1:15:02, placing first. According to runDisney's website, the race started at 5 a.m. Sunday.

The track consisted of a 13.1-mile adventure.

Peter Banks at the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon finish line
Henderson man Peter Banks finishes the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon.

"I just kept making ground," the 38-year-old men's winner said. "It was really cool running through the parks and then on the roads."

Officials with runDisney said Pasadena, California native Brandon Wolfe finished second, only four seconds behind Banks.

Jennifer Masamitsu placed first in the women's race.

"When I heard this was coming back, I wanted to give it everything I got," she said. "It felt so good to win and run through the confetti and to see everyone. It's a lot. It was wonderful."

When asked what she was going to do next, you might find her at a churro cart in the Disney parks.

"I'm going to Disneyland, going to get some churros and ice cream," she said. "Ride Space Mountain."

This year's marathon was the first since 2017, officials say.

