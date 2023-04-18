Henderson junior high school confirms no weapons were found on campus following rumors

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The principal of Barbara and Hank Greenspun Junior High School confirmed that no weapons were located following rumors of a possible weapon on campus Monday afternoon.

Principal Jacqueline Carducci said school staff immediately notified police to investigate on this rumor. However, it's confirmed that no weapons were located according to a message sent to the school's families.

Carducci sent a message regarding this rumor in an effort to "keep [families] informed of matters happening within [the] community."

She also states that there were no threats to students or the school.

"Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child," she said. "Parents, please remind your child to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a safety issue to an adult."

Those with questions or need school assistance, Carducci says the school can be contacted at (702) 799-0920.