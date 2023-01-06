Henderson is the 17th most growing city in America, 2022 U-Haul report shows

HENDERSON (KTNV) — According to a report from U-Haul, Henderson is the 17th most growing city in America.

This is according to U-Haul's growth index that analyzes customer moves during the year of 2022.

People who used U-Haul trucks one-way to Henderson rose more than 1% over 2021, while departures from the city fell more than 1%.

Henderson is one of two Nevada markets to make the top 25 list (Reno) and was last a leading U-Haul growth city in 2019 when it ranked 16th.

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.