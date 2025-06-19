Henderson is offering free vaccines for cats and dogs — Here's how pet owners can get them

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The only thing better than checking “vaccinating your pet” off your list? Getting it done for free.
On June 22, the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control said they will offer 200 free dog vaccines and 100 cat vaccines from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last.
This event will take place at the Henderson Animal Care and Control Shelter, located at 300 E. Galleria Dr. Click here for more information.
More local news on Channel 13
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs granted special release to speak at prisoner rehabilitation event
This week's Pet of the Week is Scooter!
Extreme Heat in Southern Nevada is becoming more common
Authorities investigating after man reportedly set fires in east Las Vegas
Missing 15-year-old South Jordan girl located in Colorado Springs
Pet of the Week: Meet Ember!
Father of missing Utah teen pleads for her safe return
[VIDEO] Shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard (May 17, 2025)
Weekend Starts Windy
Pet of the Week: Meet Sid!