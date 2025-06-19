Watch Now
Henderson is offering free vaccines for cats and dogs — Here's how pet owners can get them

ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock
Veterinarians conduct a routine examination of a dog in a clinic.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The only thing better than checking “vaccinating your pet” off your list? Getting it done for free.

On June 22, the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control said they will offer 200 free dog vaccines and 100 cat vaccines from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. while supplies last.

This event will take place at the Henderson Animal Care and Control Shelter, located at 300 E. Galleria Dr. Click here for more information.

