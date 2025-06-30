Henderson house fire sends 3 to hospital over weekend, 1 person in critical condition

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three people were hospitalized over the weekend after a house fire in Henderson, with one person in critical condition, according to city officials.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to an active structure fire in the 600 block of Winchester Drive on Saturday around 6 p.m.

Two officers with the Henderson Police Department were also taken to a nearby hospital due to smoke inhalation, but a city spokesperson said they were in stable condition and did not need to be hospitalized.

