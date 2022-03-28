Henderson Fire Department reports house fire on Galleria Drive

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — On Monday around 2:40 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department reported a large house fire at 208 Via Luna Rosa Ct. at the intersection of Galleria Drive and Cadence Vista Drive.

According to an email sent out by the City of Henderson, a call came in at 2:40pm regarding a residential two story home on fire near Galleria and Cadence Vista Drive. Upon arrival, smoke and flames were showing from the exterior of the home. Due to the high winds and condition of the fire, a 2 alarm fire was requested.

The Henderson Fire Department with assistance from Clark County Fire Department said they had the fire knocked down at 3:48pm.

The email said there were no transports or injuries reported. Two adults, one child and four dogs are displaced due to the fire.